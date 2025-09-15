Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,458.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,894.51 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5,594.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,217.83.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 195 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,486.45. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,103 shares of company stock valued at $17,443,735 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

