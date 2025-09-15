Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX) Receives $22.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.5556.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBNX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Beta Bionics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Beta Bionics in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on Beta Bionics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Beta Bionics in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Beta Bionics in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beta Bionics

In other Beta Bionics news, CFO Stephen Feider sold 1,462 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $27,573.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,041 shares in the company, valued at $830,613.26. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark Hopman sold 11,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $234,610.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,780.40. The trade was a 26.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,901 shares of company stock valued at $894,710 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Beta Bionics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Beta Bionics by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Beta Bionics Price Performance

Beta Bionics stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. Beta Bionics has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $26.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. Beta Bionics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

