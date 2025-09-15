BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 569.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,340,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 4.4%

BBAI opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Insider Activity

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.18 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 269.28%.The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $64,082.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 296,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,445.75. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

