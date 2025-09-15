Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Up 32.4% – Here’s What Happened

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 32.4% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 285,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 104,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Blue Star Gold Stock Up 32.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$34.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

