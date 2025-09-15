Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Up 32.4% – Should You Buy?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 32.4% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 285,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 104,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

