Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Stock Price Up 32.4% – Here’s What Happened

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) traded up 32.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 285,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 104,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.49.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

