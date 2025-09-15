Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boliden AB (publ)
Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boliden AB (publ)
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Best Bang For Your Buck? 2 Bargain Stocks with 30%+ Upside
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Football Season Is Here and DraftKings Stock Is Surging
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- RH Stock Slides After Mixed Earnings and Tariff Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.