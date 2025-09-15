Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average is $64.74. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $76.62.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

