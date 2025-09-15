Brokerages Set Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) Target Price at $65.50

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 target price on Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $64.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,303,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,875,000 after purchasing an additional 481,487 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,082,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,252,000 after buying an additional 384,204 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,208,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,368,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,238,000 after purchasing an additional 149,679 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,291,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

