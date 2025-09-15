Brokerages Set Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Target Price at $8.50

Shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, August 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 714,461 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 84,417 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 901,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 214,153 shares during the period.

ANRO opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Alto Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $15.04.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Articles

