Brokerages Set Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Target Price at $8.50

Shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, August 18th.
ANRO opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Alto Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $15.04.
Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.
Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
