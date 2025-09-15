Brokerages Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Target Price at $39.75

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTAI. Wall Street Zen downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 8.3%

BTAI stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $49.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -24.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

