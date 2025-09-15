Brokerages Set Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) PT at $49.71

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.7143.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 21.44%.The firm had revenue of $196.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5,438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.