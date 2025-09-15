Brokerages Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) PT at $29.07

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.0714.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Columbia Banking System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB opened at $26.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 17.98%.The firm had revenue of $511.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,742,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,802,000 after buying an additional 116,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,117,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,538,000 after buying an additional 64,096 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,948,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,816,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,761,000 after purchasing an additional 149,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,606,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,452,000 after purchasing an additional 658,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

