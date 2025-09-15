Brokerages Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Price Target at GBX 2,870

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,870.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,625 to GBX 2,700 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,900 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,650 to GBX 2,750 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,960 to GBX 3,000 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 2,610.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,039.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,575.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,567.48. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,344 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of $42.2 billion in the year to 30 September 2024. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 30 countries and employs and engages with c. 580,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

