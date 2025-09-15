Brokerages Set Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) Target Price at $262.17

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.1667.

Get Dave alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAVE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Dave in a research report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dave from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Dave in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dave from $179.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on DAVE

Dave Trading Up 2.0%

DAVE opened at $229.42 on Friday. Dave has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $286.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 3.94.

Dave declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the fintech company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Dave

In other news, Director Yadin Rozov sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $2,925,256.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,835.42. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 7,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,506,865.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,440,087.60. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,141. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dave by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Dave by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Dave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Dave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.