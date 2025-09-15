Brokerages Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) PT at $202.43

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.4286.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on GoDaddy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $73,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,170.82. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total value of $143,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 252,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,305,769.97. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,828 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,928 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $341,588,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 257.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,890 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,412.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,347,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,324 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,289.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 873,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,305,000 after acquiring an additional 837,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 41.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,439,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,525,000 after buying an additional 710,842 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY opened at $145.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day moving average is $170.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $132.51 and a 52-week high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

