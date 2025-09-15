Brokerages Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Target Price at $3.60

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGNX

Insider Transactions at MacroGenics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

In other MacroGenics news, Director William K. Heiden acquired 50,500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $76,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 61,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,480. The trade was a 459.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 59,005 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,118,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 74,596 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Price Performance

MGNX opened at $1.59 on Friday. MacroGenics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.63.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About MacroGenics

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.