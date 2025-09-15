Brokerages Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Target Price at $3.60

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.60.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 59,005 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,118,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 74,596 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MGNX opened at $1.59 on Friday. MacroGenics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.63.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
