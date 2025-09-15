Brokerages Set Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) PT at $93.20

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.20.

Several research firms have commented on MCRI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $104.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.49. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $69.99 and a one year high of $113.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.22.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.76 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $211,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 560,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,248,435.80. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig F. Sullivan sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $1,287,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 210.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 130.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 69.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

