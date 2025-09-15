Brokerages Set Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) PT at $7.88

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.8750.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSTV. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. D. Boral Capital upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. D Boral Capital upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSTV

Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a market cap of $44.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plus Therapeutics

In other news, Director Robert P. Lenk purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 139,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,270.23. The trade was a 375.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plus Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 117,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.19% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.