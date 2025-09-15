Brokerages Set Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target at $103.70

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.70.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th.

Primoris Services Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PRIM opened at $122.00 on Friday. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $124.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average is $80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.26%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $2,280,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,281 shares in the company, valued at $9,380,856.81. This represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $111,497,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,833,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,872,000 after purchasing an additional 660,915 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,412,000 after purchasing an additional 980,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Primoris Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,058,000 after acquiring an additional 33,399 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

