Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price at $76.88

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.8750.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $636,155.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,710.86. The trade was a 40.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 383,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,955,957.60. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $3,720,490. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 50.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC opened at $69.69 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average is $61.20.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.