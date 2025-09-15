Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $107,741,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $64,433,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $29,968,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 85.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after acquiring an additional 636,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,522,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,293,000 after acquiring an additional 375,586 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

