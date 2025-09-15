Camden Property Trust $CPT Shares Sold by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,669.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,078,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $123,882,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12,973.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 403,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,359,000 after purchasing an additional 400,503 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $45,879,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,942,000 after purchasing an additional 273,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $109.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.35. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

