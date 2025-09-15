CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $38.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.4583.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citizens Jmp cut CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, September 5th.

In other CarGurus news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $125,378.01. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 216,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,459.93. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 6,154 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 92,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,245. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,538 shares of company stock worth $1,067,077. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CarGurus by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 30.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CARG stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. CarGurus has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $234.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CarGurus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

