Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives $49.71 Average PT from Analysts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.7143.

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $196.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

