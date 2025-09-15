CBM Financial LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

CBM Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of CBM Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.80.

Apple Trading Up 1.8%

Apple stock opened at $234.07 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.50 and a 200 day moving average of $212.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

