Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 14050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from $6.00 to $6.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $580.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $135.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

