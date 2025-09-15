Centurion Minerals (CVE:CTN) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (CVE:CTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 900,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 594% from the average session volume of 129,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Centurion Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.14.

Centurion Minerals Company Profile

Centurion Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for calcium sulphate. The company holds interest in the Ana Sofia Agricultural Gypsum project that consists of two mining concessions covering an area of 50 hectares and approximately 600 hectares of exploration rights located in Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina; and Casa Berardi West project that consists of 3 claim group covering and area of 5,100 hectares located in the northeast of Cochrane, Ontario.

