Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $45.72 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.7222.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th.

In other news, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $716,450.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,034.48. The trade was a 40.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $1,250,000,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chewy by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. Chewy has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $48.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.20, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

