China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) versus Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Critical Analysis

China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV – Get Free Report) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Get China Energy Recovery alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Hallador Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Hallador Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

China Energy Recovery has a beta of -1.09, meaning that its share price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A Hallador Energy -46.61% 11.58% 4.43%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Hallador Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Energy Recovery and Hallador Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hallador Energy 0 2 2 1 2.80

Hallador Energy has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.04%. Given Hallador Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hallador Energy is more favorable than China Energy Recovery.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Hallador Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hallador Energy $404.39 million 1.89 -$226.14 million ($4.99) -3.56

China Energy Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hallador Energy.

Summary

Hallador Energy beats China Energy Recovery on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Energy Recovery

(Get Free Report)

China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company’s energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana; and operation of logistics transport facility. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for China Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.