Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price target on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.81.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $57.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 186.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 80.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 282.3% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

