Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Shares Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) shares were down 20% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 228,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 503,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.18.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

