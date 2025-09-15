Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $18,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $75.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

