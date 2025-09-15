Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,053 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.27% of Cousins Properties worth $13,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 16.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,131.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,077.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 345.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUZ

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.