Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. $CVLG Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Free Report) by 111.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 97.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 161.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 110,810 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE CVLG opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $575.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $30.77.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVLG

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

(Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.