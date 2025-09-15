Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 17th. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $853.90 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $51.17 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,068.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,617 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth $43,930,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 76.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 151,463 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $3,353,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $2,947,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

