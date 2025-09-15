Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRESY opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $523.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 10.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the first quarter worth approximately $11,342,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 19.9% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,392,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,747,000 after buying an additional 396,741 shares in the last quarter. Systrade AG lifted its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 60.1% during the second quarter. Systrade AG now owns 280,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 105,151 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 9.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,038,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 90,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

