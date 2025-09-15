Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Stock Performance
NASDAQ CRESY opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $523.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 10.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.
About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
