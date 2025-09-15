DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,953 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in DexCom were worth $15,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $40,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,555,449.58. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $130,459.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 106,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,254.11. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,315 shares of company stock valued at $689,431. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $76.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.58. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

