Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $289.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.4286.
DY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Dycom Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st.
NYSE DY opened at $258.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $131.37 and a 1-year high of $285.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.20.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.
