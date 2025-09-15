Employers Holdings Inc $EIG Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Employers worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 16.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Employers by 8.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Employers by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.
Employers Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. Employers Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $54.44.
Employers Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.
Employers Company Profile
Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.
