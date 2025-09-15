Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $49.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $49.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 112.4% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

