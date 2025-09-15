EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $150.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 88,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,587.95. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,950 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,009,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,760,000 after purchasing an additional 66,562 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in EPR Properties by 3,816.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,874,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,098 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,870,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,975,000 after acquiring an additional 553,209 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,693,000 after acquiring an additional 348,908 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,293,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,357,000 after buying an additional 35,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

