Epsium Enterprise Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 22nd (NASDAQ:EPSM)

Epsium Enterprise’s (NASDAQ:EPSM – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 22nd. Epsium Enterprise had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Epsium Enterprise Trading Down 15.5%

Shares of Epsium Enterprise stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. Epsium Enterprise has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Epsium Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Epsium Enterprise Limited (NASDAQ:EPSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Epsium Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Epsium Enterprise

We are a holding company incorporated under the laws of British Virgin Islands. As a holding company with no material operation of its own, we conduct substantially all our operations through an indirect Macau subsidiary, Companhia de Comercio Luz Limitada in Macau, or Luz. Luz is an 80%-owned subsidiary of Epsium Enterprise Limited in Hong Kong, or Epsium HK.

