Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,554 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,736,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,265,000 after acquiring an additional 862,374 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,805,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,510,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,196,000 after acquiring an additional 279,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,028,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,117,000 after acquiring an additional 542,934 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

