First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on XEL. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $73.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $74.57.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

