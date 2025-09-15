First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 59.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $43.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $44.45.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $371,143.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,385.93. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 229,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,276,120. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,272 shares of company stock worth $1,263,318. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

