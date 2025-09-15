First Hawaiian Bank Has $493,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Truist Financial by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 98,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

