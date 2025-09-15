First Hawaiian Bank Has $544,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

Shares of EMR opened at $135.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

