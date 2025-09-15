First Hawaiian Bank Has $639,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

NXPI opened at $218.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 48.27%.

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the sale, the president owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,917 shares of company stock worth $4,082,002. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

