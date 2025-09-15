First Hawaiian Bank Has $702,000 Stock Position in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ciena were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Ciena by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Ciena by 66.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Ciena by 9,162.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Northland Securities set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.32.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $631,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 305,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,240.01. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $187,162.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 84,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,056.50. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $2,796,803. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $131.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. Ciena Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.21 and a 52 week high of $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

