First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,303,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,000,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after buying an additional 1,342,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,362,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,641,000 after buying an additional 1,334,701 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,464,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,938,000 after buying an additional 1,016,528 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,296,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,241,000 after buying an additional 495,358 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

